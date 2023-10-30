Malaysia, Singapore in agreement to improve business development fund financing

Malaysia and Singapore signed a “side letter” to improve the provisions of the Malaysia-Singapore Business Development Fund (MSBDF) agreement for third countries, says Tengku Zafrul. (Facebook pic)

In a statement, Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the MSBDF was signed in 2004 to strengthen cooperation between the private sector of Malaysia and Singapore by exploring business and investment opportunities in third countries.

“After almost 20 years since the signing of the agreement, during the First Annual Ministerial Dialogue (1st AMD) session held between the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) Singapore on June 14, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, I along with Kim Yong agreed to expand the scope of the fund’s financing to include projects implemented in Malaysia and Singapore,” Tengku Zafrul said. headtopics.com

“In addition, it will also encourage the private sector from both countries to explore wider market opportunities in industries related to the digital economy and the green economy,” he added. In a separate statement, SME Corp said this collaboration will encompass the exchange of policies, expertise and information, all directed toward enhancing the competitiveness of micro-enterprises and SMEs in both Singapore and Malaysia on a global scale.

Meanwhile, a joint statement from both countries’ leaders said the update of the MSBDF will provide funding support for Singapore and Malaysia enterprises to jointly pursue opportunities in third countries. headtopics.com

The leaders also took note of the MoU’s collaboration and development of Malaysia and Singapore SMEs signed between Enterprise Singapore and SME Corporation Malaysia.

