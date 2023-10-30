Malaysia, Singapore agree to jointly develop Johor-Singapore SEZ with feasibility study

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong during a meeting in Singapore October 30, 2023. — Picture courtesy of Afiq Hambali/Prime Minister’s Office of MalaysiaJOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem enhancement between both countries.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that both Malaysia and Singapore will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU that is expected to be by early next year after the feasibility study is done.

“Thirdly, he said, is for the SEZ to enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar Malaysia economic development region as well as Singapore, said Lee at a joint press conference with Anwar that was broadcasted live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore today. headtopics.com

