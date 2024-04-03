Malaysia Shuts Down Online 'Swinger' Group Involved in Spouse Swapping

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police have shut down an online 'swinger' group involved in the swapping of spouses. The group was detected following complaints from the public and monitoring by MCMC.

Operations carried out by MCMC and the police in Kedah and Johor have recently discovered a group of 'swingers' who have a large number of pornographic videos.

