Malaysia should consider pegging ringgit to US dollar, says Dr M

“It’s something to be considered,” Mahathir said in an interview on Wednesday in his office in Putrajaya. The currency may slide a further 5% to a record-low 5 per dollar, Mahathir, now 98, said in the interview. “Just imagine what that would mean to your cost of living,” he said, adding that pegging the currency would help to alleviate price pressures.
Bank Negara Malaysia has held its key rate at 3% since July, putting the gauge at a record discount to the upper bound of the Federal Reserve’s benchmark. At the same time, sputtering growth in China, Malaysia’s biggest trading partner, has weighed on its exports.
The central bank did not respond to a request for comment about a potential ringgit peg on Wednesday.Malaysia’s currency tumbled during the Asian crisis, piling pressure on the country’s foreign-exchange reserves.
The IMF, which at the time called the ringgit peg a “retrograde step”, later acknowledged it was a “stability anchor” that helped the economy recover.Mahathir became prime minister for a second time in 2018 after leading Pakatan Harapan to victory at the general election that ended the six-decade rule of the party he once headed, Barisan Nasional. But squabbling within PH, including over when he would step aside, helped bring the government down after only 21 months.
