Malaysia separates Communications Ministry and Digital Ministry to focus on digital economy

The separation of the Communications Ministry and Digital Ministry is to focus specifically on the progress of Malaysia's digital economy sector. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said there is a need to coordinate internal policies to empower the sector.





