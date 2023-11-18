Malaysia secures RM63.02bil in proposed investments in the United States

Malaysia has secured a total of RM63.02bil in proposed investments in the United States, mainly from technology giants, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The Prime Minister said out of the total, RM8.33bil were from the trade and investment mission to the United States organised before the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), while the remaining investments were from the various one-on-one meetings held by Anwar here.

The investments from the trade mission are from Abbott Laboratories, Mondelez International, Amsted Rail, Hematogenix, PerkinElmer, Ford Motor Company, Boeing, Amazon Web Services, Enovix and Lam Research. "The remaining (investments) have been secured from one-on-one meetings with technology giants such as Google, Enovix Cooperation, Microsoft, TikTok as well as TPG," he told the Malaysian media at the end of his official visit to the United States, here on Saturday (Nov 18). TikTok's investment is quite big, he said, adding that it all boils down to how fast Malaysia approves these investment





🏆 4. staronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia stands united in solidarity with Palestinians on issues of justice and freedom — Anwar IbrahimOCTOBER 31 — In this hour, I must urgently cast a spotlight on the dire, escalating humanitarian catastrophe that grips the Gaza Strip. Unless we are made of wood or our hearts...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Charlton remembered as Man United beat Sheffield UnitedManchester United won 2-1 to climb to eighth in the Premier League table.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t

Source: technavemy - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Peka Isu Konflik Di Palestin, Grab Malaysia Sumbang RM1 Juta Menerusi Program Bantuan MERCY MalaysiaBagi mengatasi keperluan mendesak dihadapi oleh komuniti rentan yang terjejas di Gaza, Palestin, Grab Malaysia akan menyumbang bantuan kewangan bernilai RM1 juta melalui MERCY Malaysia.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Grab Malaysia pledges RM1m for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian aidKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab Malaysia has joined forces with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund. Grab...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »