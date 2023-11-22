Malaysia's support for Palestine unquestionable, says ambassador

No one can question Malaysia's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, says Palestine Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali. He noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had consistently raised the issue loudly and clearly on the international stage.
The senior diplomat pointed to various international gatherings, such as the United Nations General Assembly, Asean Summit, the inaugural Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, and the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, where the Prime Minister has underscored Malaysia's resolute position on the Palestine issue. 'And he's (Prime Minister) the one who spoke to even (United States President) Joe Biden and his message was very clear. 'I repeatedly said that the Palestine issue unifies all Malaysians, even if they have some differences, regardless of which political party. When it comes to Palestine, they are all unified.
