Malaysia's stand in WHO Convention Agreement among issues to be raise in Parliament today

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament's website, the matter was raised by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) to the Minister of Health during the Minister's Question Time. At the same session, Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) asked the Ministry of Communications and Digital to take immediate action to overcome the issue of naked towers in Sarawak so that the lack of internet access services and communication networks is no longer a problem.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume winding-up at policy level for the Supply Bill 2024 by several ministries including the Ministry of Finance.

