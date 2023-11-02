Malaysia’s stand in WHO CA+ among issues to be raised at Dewan Rakyat today

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the matter was raised by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu) to the Minister of Health during the Minister’s Question Time. At the same session, Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) asked the Ministry of Communications and Digital to take immediate action to overcome the issue of naked towers in Sarawak so that the lack of internet access services and communication networks is no longer a problem.

Apart from that, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) asked whether the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living will increase the quota of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised packet oil which was implemented since 2016, given that the retail market is always facing a shortage of supply during the oral question-and-answer time.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume winding-up at policy level for the Supply Bill 2024 by several ministries including the Ministry of Finance.The current Dewan Rakyat meeting will last 32 days from Oct 9 to Nov 30.-Bernama

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Priority of repair works based on condition of roads, not politics, Nanta tells Dewan RakyatKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: HR programme brought 3,000 women back to the workforce, Dewan Rakyat toldKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Over 150,000 foreign workers expected to arrive soon, Dewan Rakyat toldHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Foreigners accounted for below 1% of residential property deals over 18 months, Dewan Rakyat toldSINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A viral TikTok video claiming that a Grab rider is flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice for his customer in Thailand is a work of fiction, a Grab spokesperson said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Dewan Perniagaan Industri Jerman setuju kongsi kepakaran Majlis TVETDewan Perniagaan Industri Jerman setuju kongsi kepakaran Majlis TVET

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Isu buli di sekolah, kemampuan polis tangani jenayah siber dikupas di Dewan hari iniSoalan-soalan berkenaan isu ini akan ditanya wakil PH Balik Pulau dan wakil PN Parit pada sesi soal jawab lisan.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕