Malaysia's Proposal for Automatic Upgrading of Motorcycle License Still Under Review

The proposal for the automatic upgrading of the B2-class motorcycle license to the full B motorcycle license is still under review by the Malaysian transport ministry, said transport minister Anthony Loke. The matter remains under discussion within the ministry due to ‘various viewpoints’, reported “A decision has not been made. Indeed, studies have been conducted, but it’s still under further discussion because the class B licence is for larger motorcycles.

We need to assess to what extent those holding a class B2 licence are capable of handling larger motorcycles, which raises concerns from various parties,” Loke sai





