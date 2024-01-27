Malaysia's NEM programme to continue with additional quota

The Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme will continue with an additional quota of 100 megawatts (MW) for NEM Rakyat and 300MW for NEM Nova, as part of the implementation of the Integrated Clean Energy programme this year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Public Utilities Minister, said that the quota offer period is set until December 2024 or until the allocated quota is exhausted, and applications can be submitted from Feb 5 through the eNEM system on the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) website at www.seda.gov.my. ADVERTISEMENT “This programme will enable at least 25,000 domestic users and 100 users in the commercial and industrial categories to utilise the roof space of their buildings for electricity generation for self-consumption through the installation of photovoltaic solar systems (PV),” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the International Day of Clean Energy Frida





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Audi appoints PHS Automotive Malaysia as official distributor for MalaysiaPHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), part of Porsche Holding Salzburg, has been appointed as the official distributor for the Audi brand in Malaysia. PHSAM will handle wholesale, marketing, and aftersales for Audi in the country, with a focus on strengthening the SUV, S line, and quattro range.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

India's Controversial Billionaire Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy ParkGautam Adani, India's most controversial billionaire, is constructing the world's largest renewable energy park to safeguard his coal-linked fortune. The Khavda Renewable Energy Park, costing US$2.3 billion, aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 18 million homes. Adani's empire, criticized for its ties with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, faced accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, resulting in a significant loss in market value. However, the company has recovered and Adani is now heavily investing in the energy transition.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

UTP's MBA in Energy Management Equips Future Business LeadersUniversiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) introduced its Master of Business Administration (MBA) in energy management in 2014 to equip future business leaders to face challenges in the energy sector. With its close linkages with the oil and gas sector and collaborations with PETRONAS, UTP is cognisant of the challenges facing the energy sector.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in MalaysiaMazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before. All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »