Malaysia's Ministry of Higher Education Empowers Bahasa Melayu in Higher Education

The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) in Malaysia is taking serious measures to make the Malay language an important part of the country's higher education agenda. Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced the launch of the Action Plan for the Empowerment of Bahasa Melayu as the Language of Knowledge in institutions of higher learning (IPTs). As part of this plan, general university subjects for international students will be replaced with a Malay Communication Course.

The ministry is also recognizing language figures, establishing Bahasa Melayu chairs, and collaborating with institutions offering Malay language-related studies worldwide

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: Sarawak appreciates Education Ministry's support for state’s Year Six assessment systemLisa's Weibo account with more than 8 million followers was shut down for breach of the platform's rules while Chinese actress Angelababy was muted on the platform.

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLINE: Reintroducing UPSR may hinder pupils' participation in non-academic fields, says Education MinistryKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian equities ended the week mostly positive, reflecting the growing investor confidence after the temporary halt in United States (US) interest rate increases.

Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAIL: Khaled Nordin: MoHE takes serious steps to make Malay slanguage key agenda in higher educationGEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) always takes serious measures to continue to make the Malay language or Bahasa Melayu an important part of the...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THERAKYATPOST: HEINEKEN Malaysia’s Tiger Chinese Education Charity Concert Raises RM3.9 Million For UTAR HospitalUTAR Hospital will receive vital support to further its mission of providing quality healthcare services and nurturing future healthcare professionals.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Only teens will be called up for national service, says ministryPETALING JAYA: The defence ministry has clarified recent reports on the age limit for national service training programme (PLKN) trainees being up to 35.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Govt rejects doctors’ request for higher on-call paymentPETALING JAYA: The government has shot down a request from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) for an increase in on-call allowances for doctors, saying it is bound by a 2019 service circular by the finance ministry and public services department (JPA).

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »