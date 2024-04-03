Malaysia's Ministry of Entrepreneurship Supports Cooperatives to Boost Income Opportunities for Small Entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development in Malaysia is supporting initiatives and collaboration among cooperatives to create more income opportunities for small entrepreneurs. The ministry aims to establish a communication network among micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs. The Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, stated that the PMKS community contributes around 38% to the country's GDP and represents 48% of the national workforce.

He expressed his support for the Riang Raya Bazaar organized by Koperasi Profesional Putrajaya Berhad and Koperasi Lembaga Getah Malaysia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelantan police chief: Proposal for buffer zone at Malaysia-Thailand border presented to Home MinistryPASIR MAS, March 9 — The proposal to build a buffer zone along the 99-kilometre Malaysia-Thailand border in order to curb smuggling activities has been presented to the Home...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Adopt 'Malaysia First' attitude to strengthen ringgit, says Finance Ministry(Reuters) - Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Ministry denies claims of prohibiting foreign artistes from staying in Malaysia before showKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Communications Ministry has denied claims that foreign artistes are not allowed to stay in Malaysia two days before a performance and must leave the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

MOF: Rakyat Malaysia perlu amal sikap ‘Malaysia First’, bantu kukuhkan nilai ringgitKUALA LUMPUR: Kerajaan menggesa agar semua pihak dapat memainkan peranan bersama dalam membantu mengukuhkan nilai ringgit, menurut Kementerian Kewanga...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

'We're Famous Now': BDS Malaysia Thanks McDonald's Malaysia For Suing ThemThe BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Malaysia movement exists to provide information on which brands have contributed to human rights violations. One of

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Tarik Semula Saman RM6 Juta Terhadap BDS MalaysiaPada December 2023, syarikat Gerbang Alaf Restaurant Sdn Bhd yang memegang lesen McDonald’s di Malaysia telah meminta BDS Malaysia untuk membuat permohonan maaf atas kenyataan berunsur fitnah dan ganti rugi…

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »