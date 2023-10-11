Malaysia's Household Income Sees Increase, but Poverty Rate Rises

In the latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2022 by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the median household income increased to RM6,338 in 2022 from RM5,873 in 2019¹. The average monthly disposable household income rose by 1.7%, reaching RM7,111 in 2022, and the B40 income threshold is now RM5,249, covering 3.16 million households. With a minimum wage of RM1,500 per month and an average household size of 3.

9 people in 2022², many families, especially in urban areas, are considered impoverished as their income falls below this benchmark. DOSM's report also revealed a rise in poverty from 5.6% in 2019 to 6.2% in 2022³.While Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli had suggested phasing out income classifications such as B40, M40, and T20 as it does not accurately reflect the situation on the ground, it is still important to recognise that the existing classifications have played a crucial role in highlighting disparities and guiding targeted intervention





malaysiakini » / 🏆 21. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rafizi: Focus on increasing household income to eradicate povertyPUTRAJAYA: Increasing household income is the government’s immediate focus, and poverty eradication will come on its own way, said Economy Minister Ra...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 23. / 22,5 Read more »

Rafizi: Focus on increasing household income to eradicate povertyPUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — Increasing household income is the government’s immediate focus, and poverty eradication will come on its own way, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli. He...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Penang introduces RM100,000 affordable housing category for those with RM5k household incomeGEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Penang will be introducing a new affordable housing category priced at RM100,000 per unit for those with a household income of RM5,000 a month. State...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Penang introduces RM100,000 affordable housing category for those with RM5,000 household incomeGEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — Penang will be introducing a new affordable housing category priced at RM100,000 per unit for those with a household income of RM5,000 a month. State...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

12MP mid-term review paves way for higher productivity, income, says economistBarjoyai Bardai says a key component of making Malaysia a high-income country is boosting median household income.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

TVET must succeed for Malaysia to meet high-income ambitions, says UK envoyAilsa Terry, the new British high commissioner, said the UK is set on supporting Malaysia as much as it can in its TVET goals.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »