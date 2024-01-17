Malaysia's GDP growth expected to pick up in 2024

Standard Chartered expects Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to pick up to 4.8% in 2024 from 4.3% in 2023, with domestic demand likely to be a key growth driver. Looking ahead at some of the key economic trends to come in 2024, this year’s Global Focus report expects global GDP growth to slow marginally to 2.9% in 2024 from 3.1% in 2023.

The publication anticipates that the world economy may be able to achieve a soft landing after the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in years. However, inflation and geopolitics pose the biggest threats to this scenario. In contrast, Asia’s growth should slow only slightly to 4.9%, making it the world’s fastest-growing region. While China’s growth may remain lacklustre, improving exports and tourism should drive stronger recoveries in some Asian economies; in India, Standard Chartered expects a post-election growth pick-up. Against this backdrop, Malaysia’s economy is expected to remain steady in 2024 amidst global uncertaintie





Malaysia to implement targeted subsidies programme in 2024Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister, Rafizi Ramli, has announced that the country will implement a targeted subsidies programme in 2024. The programme will be based on individual and household income, and will be implemented through various mechanisms including subsidies cards.

Leaked Document Reveals Details of 2024 Mazda CX-5 Variants in MalaysiaA leaked internal document provides information about the five variants of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 that will be sold in Malaysia, including updates and changes in design and features.

Mazda Launches Updated CX-3 for 2024 Model Year in MalaysiaMazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor Trading has launched the updated Mazda CX-3 for the 2024 model year, bringing 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engine choices across three variants. The line-up is comprised of the 1.5G 2WD Plus at, the B-segment crossover for Malaysia continues to be fully imported from Thailand, and as the slight change in variant names suggest, there are equipment updates as the CX-3 Plus variants now replace the Core variants of before. All three variants for the CX-3 continue to be powered by naturally aspirated petrol engines, starting with the 1.5G 2WD Plus that gets the 1.5 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 2.0G 2WD Plus and 2.0 2WD High both get the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G petrol NA engine that outputs 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm at 2,800 rpm.The 2024 CX-3 drives the front wheels via the Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, and now steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are offered across all three variants of the CX-3

Malaysia's Personal Data Utilisation (PADU) System to Go Live in 2024The government is urging Malaysians to register and update their information on the central database hub by the end of March 2024. PADU aims to be a central database system combining data from various government agencies to aid in implementing targeted subsidies and social protection.

How to Obtain a Medical Marijuana Card in Mississippi in 2024This article provides practical tips for obtaining a medical marijuana card in Mississippi in 2024, ensuring that eligible individuals can navigate the application process successfully.

Perodua's Plans for 2024: A Look at Potential UpdatesPerodua is expected to release a facelift for the Aruz SUV in 2024, as it is the model most in need of an update. The all-new DNGA Axia has already been launched, leaving a gap for the Axia E.

