Malaysia's Foreign Minister to Visit India to Discuss Gaza Crisis

PUTRAJAYA: To end the bloody crisis in Gaza. Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir said that he himself will meet with his counterpart in India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar when visiting the country. 'God willing, I will visit India and then several other countries to discuss the resolution of the crisis in Gaza,' he told reporters after inaugurating the Open Day of Wisma Putra 2023 here today.

India is one of the strong allies of the Israeli regime and they have established formal diplomatic relations by opening embassies in their respective capitals since 1992. Moreover, the largest country in South Asia is the largest supplier of military weapons equipment to Israel and the tenth largest global trading partner of the Zionist regime. New Delhi also often favors Tel Aviv whenever various heated resolutions related to the Palestinian issue are presented at the United Nations (UN). Further commenting, Zambry, however, did not elaborate on his first official visit to India, which is full of tight schedules for two days starting from November 6. 'The name of Malaysia is always given priority and the voice of this country is often requested by various global organizations on the issue of Palestine, even though it is considered a small country,' he explained

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Ukraine ‘optimistic’ on opening EU accession talks, says foreign ministerBERLIN, Nov 2 — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today that Kyiv was confident about its quest to open EU membership talks this year, touting reforms it made even...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: YSS can spur Malaysia as model for volunteerism: National Unity MinisterPORT DICKSON: Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS) can spur Malaysia towards becoming a hub and model for volunteerism within a multi-racial community base...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Unity minister: Toxic racial politics challenging Bangsa Malaysia's formationKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The “Bangsa Malaysia” concept has been hampered by toxic racial politics especially when elections near, National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Japan PM Kishida on two-day working visit to MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida will undertake a Working Visit to Malaysia on Nov 4-5, marking his first visit to Malaysia since...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Zambry: Wisma Putra Day helps Malaysians get acquainted with country’s foreign policiesPUTRAJAYA: Wisma Putra Day 2023, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the aim of popularizing Malaysia’s foreign policy, has received enc...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Malaysia to continue seeking immediate solution to Gaza crisisForeign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir stated that Malaysia will use its influence at the international level and actively work with other countries to find a quick solution to the crisis in Gaza. He will be visiting India, Qatar, and other countries in an ongoing effort to stop the mass killings in Gaza.

Source: malaymail | Read more »