Malaysia's Foreign Minister to Visit India to Discuss Gaza Crisis

PUTRAJAYA: To end the bloody crisis in Gaza. Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir said that he himself will meet with his counterpart in India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar when visiting the country. 'God willing, I will visit India and then several other countries to discuss the resolution of the crisis in Gaza,' he told reporters after inaugurating the Open Day of Wisma Putra 2023 here today.
India is one of the strong allies of the Israeli regime and they have established formal diplomatic relations by opening embassies in their respective capitals since 1992. Moreover, the largest country in South Asia is the largest supplier of military weapons equipment to Israel and the tenth largest global trading partner of the Zionist regime. New Delhi also often favors Tel Aviv whenever various heated resolutions related to the Palestinian issue are presented at the United Nations (UN). Further commenting, Zambry, however, did not elaborate on his first official visit to India, which is full of tight schedules for two days starting from November 6. 'The name of Malaysia is always given priority and the voice of this country is often requested by various global organizations on the issue of Palestine, even though it is considered a small country,' he explained
