Malaysia's First Stalking Case Goes to Trial

In a groundbreaking legal development, Malaysia will witness its inaugural stalking case as 37-year-old Mohamad Safiq Rosli faces a trial after his guilty plea was rejected by Magistrate Sasha Diana Sabu during his arraignment last year. Safiq, charged with stalking and sexually harassing local photographer Acacia Mardiana Daud for a decade, was supposed to be sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court in December 2023. However, his guilty plea rejection led to the scheduling of a full trial today.

Acacia shared her personal ordeal on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in July 2023, detailing how Safiq harassed her through various online channels, including Instagram. He went as far as sending sexually explicit videos and even physically following her to the United Kingdom, where he joined a photography class she attended





