Malaysia's Fintech Market Poised for Significant Growth

The financial technology (fintech) landscape in Malaysia is thriving, marked by strong government support and a solid financial infrastructure, say experts. However, they said to sustain and enhance this success, there are specific challenges that require attention and resolution. The Malaysia fintech market is poised for significant growth, according to Mordor Intelligence (market research and consulting firm), with an anticipated expansion in transaction value from RM187.

51 billion in 2023 to RM386.4 billion by 2028. This projected increase reflects a compound annual growth rate of 15.56% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. Universiti Teknologi Mara senior economics lecturer Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak said the government’s proactive initiatives, such as the National Fintech Hub and regulatory safe testing grounds, have fostered a favourable environment for innovation and attracted substantial investments, which reached RM6.04 billion in 202





