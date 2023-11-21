Malaysia's Export Performance Expected to Improve in Coming Months

Malaysia’s export performance is expected to continue improving in the coming months, following a slower contraction registered in October, in tandem with the bottoming out of semiconductor shipments. According to AmBank Research senior economist Azri Azhar, with the anticipated improvement, exports would likely return to the positive territory by early next year.

“Exports are expected to recover by early 2024 on the assumption that the global technology cycle has bottomed while tapering inflationary pressures among major economies implies that monetary policy tightening by major central banks is at the tail-end,” he said. “The Nasdaq PHLX Semiconductor index, which correlates with exports growth, suggests that the semiconductor industry hit its low point at the end of the first half of 2023 and has since embarked on a recovery path, offering positive signs for 2024. “A similar trend is seen in the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), where semiconductor net billings have posted positive growth in September 2023, after declining since mid-2022,” Azri adde





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armizan: Thailand’s move to control raw sugar export does not affect domestic supply in MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA, Nov 1 — Thailand’s move to control the export of raw sugar will not affect the supply of the commodity in Malaysia, because the country’s two largest sugar...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Malaysia targets Central Asian and Latin American markets to address declining export value, says PMKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Anwar: Malaysia continues to diversify export destination to non-traditional marketsMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Malaysia’s wood export value declines 19.1% in January to August 2023IPOH: Bersatu elected representatives should remember that their positions come from the party’s supporters, says its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to commence export of Pekan-assembled C180 Avantgarde to PhilippinesMercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has initiated its export efforts with the rollout of the Mercedes-Benz C 180 in sole Avantgarde trim for the left-hand drive Philippines market. The first batch will be shipped this month, according …

Source: paultan - 🏆 20. / 22,68 Read more »

Malaysia targets over RM14bil palm oil export to China this year, says FadillahKUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed that the unrecorded leave for Deepavali, which falls on Nov 13 (Monday), will be brought to Nov 14 (Tuesday) for Hindu civil servants in states that observe Sunday as their weekend rest day.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »