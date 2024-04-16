Malaysia's Doubles Strength Gives Confidence for Thomas Cup Finals

Keen tussle: Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik lost to Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto in the All-England final last month.

Doubles pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, who were both chosen for the prestigious team meet, have shown impressive form of late. The world No. 19 pulled off huge upset wins over South Korea’s reigning world champions Kang Min-hyuk-Seo Seung-jae, Taiwan’s Olympic gold medallists Lee Yang-Wang Chi-lin and Aaron-Wooi Yik en route to the final in the Asian meet before going down fighting 17-21, 21-15, 10-21 to home favourites and world No. 3 Liang Weikeng-Wang Chang.

Promising youngster Mohd Haikal Nazri is the other doubles player selected in the team while Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei and Justin Hoh have been included in the singles.

Malaysia Doubles Thomas Cup Finals Aaron Chia Soh Wooi Yik Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Rumsani

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thomas Cup: Crucial for doubles pairs to steal points against Denmark, says RexyKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The doubles pairs are expected to play a pivotal role in Malaysia’s match against European giants Denmark in Group D of the 2024 Thomas Cup finals in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Thomas Cup: Crucial for doubles pairs to steal points against DenmarkKUALA LUMPUR: The doubles pairs are expected to play a pivotal role in Malaysia’s match against European giants Denmark in Group D of the 2024 Thomas ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia's Participation in 2024 Thomas Cup Squad to be Revealed TomorrowThe riddle behind the participation of the country’s professional men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia in the squad for the 2024 Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, China will be unravelled tomorrow.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Thomas Cup: Malaysia still ‘shaky’ even with Zii Jia, says former national singles champ RoslinKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia have to accept that they have a rocky path ahead in the Thomas Cup 2024 even if professional player Lee Zii Jia is available for their campaign...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Ng Tze Yong has a chance to represent Malaysia in 2024 Thomas CupNational men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong still has a chance to represent the country in the 2024 Thomas Cup as it is estimated he would have enough time to get into fighting trim before the biennial tournament opens on April 27 in Chengdu, China. Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky informed that the world number 18, who underwent surgery on his back in February, had resumed training.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

From a greenhorn to a go-getter, Jun Hao enjoys Thomas Cup stintMELAKA: At least 57 houses in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah were affected by flash floods following a more than two-hour downpour that started at 3pm Sunday (April 14).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »