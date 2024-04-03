Malaysia's Communications Minister to Discuss Online Safety and Fake News with Meta

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that his Ministry alongside the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be holding a meeting with Meta next week to discuss several matters. These include online safety and the spread of fake news on Meta platforms. According to Bernama, Fahmi said that among the issues to be raised in the meeting on Monday are actions by certain parties abusing Meta platforms such as Facebook to distort facts and spread fake news.

He added that since yesterday, his Ministry has found a series of arranged messages and coordinated messaging operations initiated by several figures and parties. Sejak semalam kementerian ini mendapati ada siri mesej tersusun, satu tindakan yang dimulakan oleh beberapa watak, beberapa pihak, khususnya di platform Facebook yang membuat tuduhan dangkal dan jahat. Mereka menuduh bahawa tahun ini tidak ada majlis tilawah al-Quran peringkat..

