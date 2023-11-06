Malaysia Launches MEVnet Platform to Monitor EV Charging Infrastructure

The Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) have launched a new online platform called MEVnet to monitor the progress of Malaysia's EV charging infrastructure. MEVnet is part of the Malaysia Urban Observatory (MUO) big data project and provides overall statistics on the national EV charging infrastructure, including the number of charging bays and their locations.

