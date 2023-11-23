Malaysia Introduces e-Invoice for National Taxation System

To improve the efficiency of Malaysia’s tax administration, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) is set to implement the e-Invoice initiative in stages – in support of the growth of the digital economy and in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan. The IRBM e-Invoice is among the government’s initiatives to improve efficiency, transparency and, tax and finance management control.

An e-invoice is a digital representation of transactions between seller and buyer, to replace the use of paper for electronic documents in PDF, JPEG or doc formats. It contains the same essential information as traditional documents which includes buyer’s details, item description, quantity, taxes, price excluding taxes, and total amounts that record transaction data for daily business operations.Since 2001, e-invoice has been introduced in several countries including Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Korea, Singapore and China, to name a fe





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

The OnePlus Open will not be sold in Malaysia - OnePlus Malaysia rep confirmsPreviously, we mentioned the release of the OnePlus Open. Today, a OnePlus Malaysia representative confirmed that the phone will not be available on t

Source: technavemy - 🏆 6. / 68 Read more »

Peka Isu Konflik Di Palestin, Grab Malaysia Sumbang RM1 Juta Menerusi Program Bantuan MERCY MalaysiaBagi mengatasi keperluan mendesak dihadapi oleh komuniti rentan yang terjejas di Gaza, Palestin, Grab Malaysia akan menyumbang bantuan kewangan bernilai RM1 juta melalui MERCY Malaysia.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Grab Malaysia pledges RM1m for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian aidKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab Malaysia has joined forces with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund. Grab...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by nov 15SEPANG: The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is confident in fully restoring Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAB) in-flight meal services by Nov 15, 2023, with ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia should consider pegging ringgit to US dollar, says Dr MFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »