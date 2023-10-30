Malaysia in talks with Turkiye on possible space technology agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in talks with Turkiye over a possible bilateral agreement in developing space technology, says Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

"This collaboration will focus on the possible sharing of expertise and development of talent to help produce local experts in satellite manufacturing technology," he said. In reply, Kurup also said that at least 10 local space technology companies have joined hands to form the Malaysian Space Industry Corporation (Masic).

"The goal will be to create a dynamic space industry ecosystem that promotes the capabilities of Malaysia's space industry to attract investment and talent from around the world," said Kurup. To this, Joseph said the projects were already underway and was being supervised by a task force under Mysa. headtopics.com

