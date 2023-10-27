Malaysia hit 35-medal target with shuttler Amin’s silver

HANGZHOU: The national camp achieved its target of 35 medals at Asian Para Games (APG) after para shuttler Amin Burhanuddin delivered a silver in the men’s singles SL4 (physical disability) final today.

The 30-year-old Labuan resident, making his APG debut, lost to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj in a three-game battle in the final at the Binjiang Gymnasium.However, the world No 6 from India then upped his game by defeating Amin 21-18 in the second game before sealing victory with a 21-9 win in the decider.

“I am grateful for this silver, and happy to have contributed to the national contingent’s medal tally,” said 19th-ranked Amin. Meanwhile, APG chief de mission KM Rajendran said the national contingent will look to win more medals before the Games wrap up tomorrow. headtopics.com

