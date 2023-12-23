Malaysia Extends Partnership with Badminton Champions as Brand Ambassadors for Haier

Malaysia has extended its partnership with badminton champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as brand ambassadors for Haier. The duo, who won Malaysia's first ever gold medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships, will be the face of Haier's 'Inspire Future Dreams' campaign. The campaign aims to inspire and motivate Malaysians to pursue their dreams and strive for success in all aspects of life. Chia and Soh also won bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Rapid Growth of Electric Vehicles in MalaysiaThe market for electric vehicles in Malaysia has experienced significant growth over the past year, with a 300% increase in registered EVs. Many traditional car brands have also introduced fully electric models. As a result, the EV of the Year awards have been expanded to acknowledge this growth.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Malaysia separates Communications Ministry and Digital Ministry to focus on digital economyThe separation of the ministries aims to coordinate internal policies and empower Malaysia's digital economy sector.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Exploring the Most Bizarre Foods in MalaysiaLet’s spice up the beginning of 2024 by exploring the most bizarre foods in Malaysia, including buffalo penis soup and sago worms.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

BMW i4 Now Available for Booking in MalaysiaThe BMW i4 is now open for booking in Malaysia, completing the initial local electric vehicle lineup. It comes with a high price tag and offers more standard features compared to the iX3 and iX.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Children's Commission in Malaysia empowered to make real changesChildren’s Commissioner Farah Nini Dusuki is relieved the amendment to the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) Act 1999 has given the Children’s Commission the ability to make some real changes. Two more children commissioners will be stationed in East Malaysia to address unique issues in the region.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »