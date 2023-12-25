Malaysia Embraces Cloud First Policy, Reinforces Regulatory Framework

The Malaysian government has embraced a "Cloud First Policy" as part of its MyDIGITAL initiative, leading to reinforced regulatory requirements for cloud services in the country. The Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 establishes two main licence categories for the industry: individual licences and class licences. The Act also includes the Applications Service Providers (ASP) licence, issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).





