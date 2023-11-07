Malaysia considers new road tax structure for electric vehicles

The Malaysian government is considering a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs) to encourage their adoption in the country. Currently, EVs are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, but concerns have been raised about the cost of renewing road tax after the exemption period. The government is aware of these concerns and is working on a more competitive road tax structure for EVs. The aim is to encourage people to embrace EVs and develop the necessary infrastructure.

The proposed calculation for the new road tax structure is awaiting government approval. Currently, the cost of road tax for EVs can reach up to RM4,000 to RM5,000 per year, which is significantly higher than petrol-powered vehicles. This high road tax has been a deterrent for Malaysians considering switching to EVs

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THERAKYATPOST: Peka Isu Konflik Di Palestin, Grab Malaysia Sumbang RM1 Juta Menerusi Program Bantuan MERCY MalaysiaBagi mengatasi keperluan mendesak dihadapi oleh komuniti rentan yang terjejas di Gaza, Palestin, Grab Malaysia akan menyumbang bantuan kewangan bernilai RM1 juta melalui MERCY Malaysia.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Grab Malaysia pledges RM1m for Mercy Malaysia’s Gaza humanitarian aidKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Grab Malaysia has joined forces with Mercy Malaysia to extend crucial aid and humanitarian support to those in need through its Palestine Relief Fund. Grab...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

THERAKYATPOST: Malaysia’s Sanitation Evolution: From Colonial Roots To Malaysian AdvancementsHistory has taught us that failure to properly treat wastewater can lead to the outbreak of disease, poor quality of life and the poisoning of our natural ecosystems.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: M'sian Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images After Taking a Road Trip Across 7 States in 1 WeekMalaysian content creator and photographer Rafiq Farhan recently took a road trip across seven different Malaysian states. Invoking a sense of nostalgia

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

SOYA_CİNCAU: Malaysian artist wants Asus Israel’s post taken downA post by Asus Israel prompted a Malaysian artist asking them to take it down. Here is how Asus Malaysia responded to that request

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Malaysia to receive RM4.65bil from IPIC as part of 1MDB settlement, Parliament toldKUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has filed a motion to refer Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau) to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly liking Israeli starlet Gal Gadot’s post on social media.

Source: staronline | Read more »