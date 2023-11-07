Malaysia considers new road tax structure for electric vehicles

The Malaysian government is considering a new road tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs) to encourage their adoption in the country. Currently, EVs are exempt from road tax until the end of 2025, but concerns have been raised about the cost of renewing road tax after the exemption period. The government is aware of these concerns and is working on a more competitive road tax structure for EVs. The aim is to encourage people to embrace EVs and develop the necessary infrastructure.
The proposed calculation for the new road tax structure is awaiting government approval. Currently, the cost of road tax for EVs can reach up to RM4,000 to RM5,000 per year, which is significantly higher than petrol-powered vehicles. This high road tax has been a deterrent for Malaysians considering switching to EVs
Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: therakyatpost | Read more »
Source: malaymail | Read more »
Source: therakyatpost | Read more »
WORLDOFBUZZ: M'sian Photographer Captures Breathtaking Images After Taking a Road Trip Across 7 States in 1 WeekMalaysian content creator and photographer Rafiq Farhan recently took a road trip across seven different Malaysian states. Invoking a sense of nostalgia
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »
Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »