Malaysia Considers Enacting Music Act to Protect Musicians

The Ministry of Communications is looking into enacting a Music Act to ensure the welfare of musicians. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil emphasized the need to examine the relevant act to ensure the sustainability of the industry.

Many new artists lack literacy in understanding contracts, leading to negative consequences when they are removed from labels.

