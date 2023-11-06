Malaysia considers barrier-free toll plazas to reduce congestion

The Malaysian government is considering the implementation of a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system for toll plazas, which would allow vehicles to pass through without barriers. This move aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. However, toll concessionaires have expressed resistance to a privately held company proposal for the MLFF system. The proposal suggests centralizing operations, maintenance, and collections at all toll booths.

The estimated cost for implementing the MLFF system on the 33 highways in Malaysia is RM3.46 billion

