Malaysia committed to adopting cleaner, energy efficient technologies, says transport minister

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Transport Minister Anthony Loke has extended Malaysia's commitment to adopting cleaner and more energy-efficient technologies during the High-Level 15th Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia.

Ministry of Transport (MoT) in a statement said Loke also expressed confidence that the efforts could be made by improving the accessibility of public transportation, investing in infrastructure to reduce congestion and pollution, and embracing innovative solutions that prioritise the well-being of the citizens. headtopics.com

“MoT believes through joint efforts and collaboration from participating countries and international partners, the Goals of the Aichi 2030 Declaration and along with them, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement’s transportation-related ambitions can be achieved,” it said.

With the theme ‘Investing in Sustainable Transport: Catalysing Economic and Social Development in the SDGs Era’, the three-day forum focused on four objectives including the economic, social, and environmental benefits of the implementation of the Aichi 2030 Declaration. headtopics.com

Among others, the implementation plan of the Aichi 2030 Declaration towards better alignment of Asia’s transport policy and planning, programme, institutional arrangements and infrastructure development in line with the objectives of SDGs and the Paris Agreement on climate change.This includes a bounce-back strategy for transport in Asia following the Covid-19 pandemic and the call for international actions and support for the implementation of the Aichi 2030 Declaration.

