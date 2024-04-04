Malaysia China Welfare Advisory Society calls for permanent visa-free policy

The Malaysia China Welfare Advisory Society has called for the visa-free policy between Malaysia and China to be made permanent. Its vice-president Teh Choon Jin said the tourism industry will benefit immensely from a permanent visa-free policy as Malaysia has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals from China since the temporary initiation of the policy in December last year.
"Having a permanent visa-free policy will also significantly enhance bilateral relations and stimulate economic growth between our two countries." Supporting his call, Tourism Malaysia Director-General Manoharan Periasamy said Malaysia received a total of 1.47 million tourists from China last year. "We are positive about getting over five million tourists from there because currently we have 247 flights weekly between our two countries.
