Malaysia Celebrates Six Festivals in One Week

Hari Raya Aidilfitri marks the end of the fasting month. During this time, families will return to their hometowns and seek forgiveness from their loved ones. There are usually open houses where they welcome neighbours and friends to join in the celebration and enjoy the good food. The Tamil New Year, not to be confused with Deepavali, is also known as Puthandu. This year, a celebration was held at Little India, Brickfields. Guests enjoyed various traditional South Indian foods, musical performances, and games.

Vishu Day is also known as the Malayalee New Year and involves several components. The celebration starts with the eldest female member of the house with the Vishu Kanni, referring to the practice of sighting auspicious items at sunrise to have a prosperous year ahead.

Malaysia Celebrations Multicultural Multireligious Diversity

