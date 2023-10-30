Malaysia cannot afford any backlash: DCM

Jeffrey said Putrajaya received strong backlash from Malaysians, including Muslims leaders and intellectuals on the issue.“In social media, Sabahans and Sarawakians have taken to the occasion to speak out again for separation from the nation,” he said, in a statement.

Jeffrey also voiced concern that because the issue is still being whipped up, Malaysia may have already damaged its reputation and international relations with the West, and is now in danger of losing trade relations which will lead to a downturn in foreign direct investments.

“Such developments would be massive economic losses with dire consequences for the already struggling Malaysian economy,” he said. The Star President, who is also State Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, claimed there were already signs of division following the Prime Minister’s expressed support for the Palestinian cause in the current war with Israel. headtopics.com

“Let’s remember that the Madani principle is built on six core values, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion, part of a comprehensive strategic framework that is aimed at growth and development to be attained through a larger context of the humane economy that prioritises the needs of the people.

