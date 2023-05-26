Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers, says PM Anwar

Middle powers like Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers such as the US and China through creative diplomacy, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He believes that armed conflict between major powers is not inevitable and that there is still room for robust relations with both the US and China in areas like climate change, energy transition, education, and people-to-people ties.

