Malaysia Becomes Second Most Popular South-east Asian Country for Chinese Real Estate Buyers

Real estate in Malaysia is now Chinese buyers’ second most popular South-east Asian country, an improvement from third place in 2022, according to data released by IQI, which is a global network that comprises over 40,000 real estate agents.

In a statement today, IQI, which is a member of the international real estate technology group Juwai IQI, said the improvement is due to Malaysia’s convenient location, economic stability, international education sector, and growing property market.

