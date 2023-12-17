Malaysia and Japan to Promote Cooperation in Broadcasting and ICT Sector

Malaysia and Japan will promote cooperation in the sector of broadcasting and information and communication technology (ICT), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, in a joint statement on Saturday.

This includes ICT for disaster management; the development and adoption of open, secure and resilient 5G network and innovative network technology for future; cybersecurity; internet of things (IoT); smart city; cloud computing; digital economy; and smart manufacturing. Both leaders shared their intention to cooperate on economic security including strengthening supply chain resilience, while recognising the importance of transparent, diverse, secure, sustainable, and trustworthy and reliable supply chain in the region and beyond by ensuring productivity and connectivity, and minimising the risks to future supply chain disruptions





