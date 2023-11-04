Malaysia and Indonesia Agree to Ensure Security at Airspace Border

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) agreed to ensure security and stability at the airspace border of the two countries. The RMAF and the TNI-AU held a Coordination Meeting and Coordinated Air Patrol Series 2/2023 for three days at the National Air Operations Centre, Medan, North Sumatra which ended on Friday

. TNI-AU, in a statement, stated that the two sides will coordinate in carrying out air operations, joint air patrols, and share relevant strategic information. “This is a joint commitment in maintaining the peace and stability of the area as well as strengthening relations and increasing the ability to conduct air operations,“ according to TNI-AU. The meeting also discussed various aspects of cooperation, including the planning of joint air operations and the exchange of information on air border security for the benefit of both parties

