Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by November 15

MAG group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the recovery to normalcy is at 97 per cent at the moment, and it has been a tough journey since the airline ended its contract with Brahim’s Food Services (BFS) on August 31, 2023. — Reuters picSEPANG, Nov 2 ― The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is confident in fully restoring Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAB) in-flight meal services by November 15, 2023, with better food and beverage products for passengers.
“When you run a business, you need to be focused on the objective, and while catering is not our core business, customer experience is.“So, we have to find ways for us to reset our products, and that entails going through a very painful journey,” he said during the “Airline Leader Interview ― MAG” session held at the Centre for Aviation (Capa) Asia Aviation Summit and Sustainability Awards 2023 here today.
Meanwhile, he said the airline recently received 24 hi-lift trucks, and by November 15, in-flight meal services will be back to normal. Hi-lift trucks are an essential part of the overall airline inflight meal process in upholding food quality and safety standards with correct temperatures, preserving the freshness of hot and ambient meals while maintaining stringent practices throughout the process.
