Malaysia Airlines’s in-flight meals ‘back to normal’ by Nov 15

“So, we have to find ways for us to reset our products, and that entails going through a very painful journey,” he said during the “Airline Leader Interview – MAG” session held at the Centre for Aviation (Capa) Asia Aviation Summit and Sustainability Awards 2023 here today.Izham said Malaysia Airlines is looking to launch Asean menus as the carrier serves passengers around the globe.“Our aspiration is to be a premium Asia-friendly airline.
Izham also said the airline recently received 24 hi-lift trucks, which are essential to ensure food quality and safety standards with correct temperatures, preserving the freshness of hot and ambient meals while maintaining stringent practices throughout the process.
"We have 24 hi-lift trucks that arrived a couple of weeks ago, and we are good to go. Therefore, on Nov 15, you will see us back to normal," he said.
