Malaysia Airlines’s in-flight meals ‘back to normal’ by Nov 15

“So, we have to find ways for us to reset our products, and that entails going through a very painful journey,” he said during the “Airline Leader Interview – MAG” session held at the Centre for Aviation (Capa) Asia Aviation Summit and Sustainability Awards 2023 here today.Izham said Malaysia Airlines is looking to launch Asean menus as the carrier serves passengers around the globe.“Our aspiration is to be a premium Asia-friendly airline.

Izham also said the airline recently received 24 hi-lift trucks, which are essential to ensure food quality and safety standards with correct temperatures, preserving the freshness of hot and ambient meals while maintaining stringent practices throughout the process.

“We have 24 hi-lift trucks that arrived a couple of weeks ago, and we are good to go. Therefore, on Nov 15, you will see us back to normal,” he said.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Malaysia Airlines’ in-flight meals ‘back to normal’ by Nov 15MAG managing director Izham Ismail says it has been a ‘tough journey’ for the national carrier since it ended its contract with Brahim’s Food Services.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by Nov 15KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will implement a tax on high-value goods from May 1, 2024, its finance ministry said.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by nov 15SEPANG: The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is confident in fully restoring Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAB) in-flight meal services by Nov 15, 2023, with ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: Amazfit Active Malaysia release - Available starting 3 Nov at RM599Amazfit Malaysia today announced the release of its latest smartwatch offering in our country, the Amazfit Active. Featuring some compelling specs at an at

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Malaysia Airlines to fully restore in-flight meal services by November 15SEPANG, Nov 2 ― The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is confident in fully restoring Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s (MAB) in-flight meal services by November 15, 2023, with better...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Phase four of STR cash aid to be disbursed beginning Nov 7KUALA LUMPUR: The fourth and final phase of the ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah’ (STR) cash assistance for this year will be distributed before the Deepavali ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕