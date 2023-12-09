Malaysia Airlines offers in-flight WiFi to all passengers

As announced in November, Malaysia Airlines has made its in-flight complimentary WiFi available to all passengers, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier. However, the service is currently offered on the airlines' wide-body aircraft at this time, which means that only those flying internationally will be able to enjoy it throughout their journeys.

Fortunately, a very recent assignment required me to travel overseas, therefore provided me with the opportunity to test out the service during my return flights with the airline. But before I share my experience, here's a couple of things that you need to know first. For starters, you'll only know if your Malaysia Airlines flight offers in-flight WiFi during the pre-flight announcement, or from the MHConnect sticker that's displayed near the in-flight entertainment (IFE) system in front of you. Another thing to keep in mind is that the service will only be activated once the flight reaches cruising altitude, and will be taken offline again upon descen





LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Airlines mulls order for 45 aircraft to support growthCarrier is eyeing 35 narrowbodies and 10 twin-aisle jets with first deliveries starting in 2028.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia Airlines Shocks Travelers, Business Class Cheaper Than Economy TicketsScreenshots shared by Johari on the 'Real Malaysia Airlines Fans Group' Facebook group revealed a range of economy class fares, varying from RM489 to RM589.70.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

QSR Brands and Universiti Sains Malaysia Partner to Offer Upskilling OpportunityQSR Brands has partnered with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to develop an exclusive degree course, the Bachelor of Management (Hons) in Strategy and Organisational Management with minor in Food Technology, tailored for high-performing QSR employees. This micro-credential programme offers qualified employees a unique upskilling opportunity.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Israeli military official says ‘no humanitarian crisis in Gaza’However, he acknowledges that the Palestinian territory faces several challenges.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Sabah contributes to Malaysia's natural conservation: LiewKota Kinabalu: Sabah has contributed to ensuring that Malaysia is still more than 50 per cent covered in the natural environment, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »