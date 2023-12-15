Malaysia Aims to Become Carbon-Neutral Innovation Park by 2035

The Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (Mranti) aims to make the country's first carbon-neutral innovation park by 2035. The government has set a target of increasing renewable energy capacity from 25% to 40% by 2035. Malaysia also aims to achieve a 45% emission reduction target by 2030 and become a top destination for ESG investments in the region.





DNewsAsia » / 🏆 23. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Aims to Become a Viable Halal Economic HubDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof emphasizes the need for Malaysia to take further measures to become a viable halal economic hub, including infrastructure development, research and development, education and training, technology integration, and global collaboration. The halal industry caters to a vast consumer base of 1.8 billion Muslims globally and is projected to reach a market value of US$5 trillion by 2030.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Italcham Malaysia Promotes Trade and Investment Services between Malaysia and ItalyItalcham Malaysia collaborates with over 80 Italian commerce chambers worldwide and plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation. They provide business support services to Italian companies seeking to launch their businesses, invest in Malaysia, and advocate for members with government agencies. Italcham Malaysia also organizes cultural events to promote “Made in Italy” products and facilitate business connections for its Chamber members.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Basis Bay partners with STT GDC to boost Malaysia's data centre aspirationsBasis Bay, a global provider of sustainable cloud and green data centres, has partnered with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) to develop data centre projects in Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya. The partnership aims to contribute to the expansion of Malaysia's digital infrastructure and focuses on building a data centre campus in Cyberjaya.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Real Estate Market Transactions in Malaysia Increase by 22.6% in Q3 2023The value of real estate market transactions in Malaysia increased by 22.6% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. The residential sub-sector accounted for the majority of transactions, followed by the agricultural and trade sub-sectors.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Flash Floods Becoming Common in Malaysia as Northeast Monsoon Season BeginsFlash floods are becoming more frequent in Malaysia as the Northeast Monsoon season starts. The Metrology Department predicts four to six periods of heavy rain until March 2024.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

QSR Brands and Universiti Sains Malaysia Partner to Offer Upskilling OpportunityQSR Brands has partnered with Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to develop an exclusive degree course, the Bachelor of Management (Hons) in Strategy and Organisational Management with minor in Food Technology, tailored for high-performing QSR employees. This micro-credential programme offers qualified employees a unique upskilling opportunity.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »