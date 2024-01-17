Malaysia Aims to Achieve EV Goal by 2025

At MITI, they have shared the latest updates on their plans. Our team from MITI is also involved in understanding this progress (memahami kemajuan ini). So far, it looks like it can be achieved. According to the briefings by the national carmakers, we’ll be able to achieve the goal, in 2025,” he told the media at the On affordable EVs, Zafrul said that the government is encouraging carmakers to have CKD local assembly in Malaysia in order for them to offer EVs at a more affordable price point.

The Wuling Air EV starts from below RM60k in Indonesia, while the Neta V is priced at RM72k in Thailand "The government is giving plenty of incentives for EVs, but as mentioned earlier, the incentives must be enjoyed by all Malaysians, not just those who can afford it (buy EVs at current prices). We want to democratise the use of EVs, to ensure that more people can afford EVs," he said.





