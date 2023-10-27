The Conference of Rulers are convening a special meeting today (October 27) at the Istana Negara to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Nine Malay Rulers will be present to cast their votes to elect a new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and a new deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.The first vehicle to be sighted this morning was that of the Sultan of Johor, a Lincoln Town Car stretched limousine. The royal entourage also consisted of a number of GMC Yukon SUVs.

The special meeting is being called as Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will come to an end on January 30 next year.Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap.

