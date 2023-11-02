Malay Aeon Mall Staff Praised for Participating in Creation of Kolam as Deepavali Decoration

“When ladies make kolam, (they) want to be fast, they panic and they laugh a lot. When men make a kolam, (they) are calm, patient and careful,” Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi wrote.Despite the hilarious comparison, many were more focused on the fact that Malay staff members were the ones making the kolam and praised them for their participation.“I thought our Indian friends were doing the decor, but it turns out our Malay friends are doing it. So pretty! This is the uniqueness of Malaysians.

Source: Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi Source: Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi Source: Aeon Mall Bukit Tinggi Source: TikTok Source: TikTok Source: TikTok Source: TikTok

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Yayasan AEON Malaysia sumbang RM50,000 bantu rakyat PalestinMELAKA: Yayasan AEON Malaysia menyumbangkan sejumlah RM50,000 sebagai bantuan kepada rakyat Palestin yang kini sedang berdepan dengan krisis kemanusia...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Yayasan AEON salur RM50,000 bantu rakyat PalestinYayasan AEON Malaysia menyalurkan bantuan kewangan sebanyak RM50,000 bagi membantu rakyat Palestin susulan konflik keganasan dan pertempuran

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Monsoon: Leave for JKR, JPS staff in Perak frozenIPOH: Leave for the staff of the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) in Perak has been frozen since last we...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: Staff Members Lodge Police Report, MYAirline Says In Advance Negotiations With 2 Potential InvestorsMYAirline says they have received over 15 proposals from potential investors.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: File salary claims with Labour Dept, HR Ministry tells MyAirline staffSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕