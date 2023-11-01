Malakoff unit invests RM50m to accelerate energy transition

Malakoff Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Malakoff Corporation Berhad, Anwar Syahrin (left) exchanging document with Head of Procurement of DRB-Hicom Berhad, Khairul Azman Mohmad Razak (right) and witnessing by Malakoff Executive Vice Chairman, Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohd Noh (2nd left) and DRB Hicom Group Managing Director, Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar Syed Ali Rethza Albar (3rd, left) during Exchange Of Solar Purchase Power Agreement (SPPA) Between Malakoff Radiance Berhad and DRB Hicom...

The agreement signed is for the development, operation and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems at 14 locations in Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Melaka and Pahang. “With a total capacity of 20.78 megawatt (MW) and total electricity generation of 26,546.45 MW per hour per annum, this project is expected to play a pivotal role in making a substantial contribution to an annual reduction of 20,706 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) to a carbon sequestration of 23,204.

“Of course, we are very opportunistic in terms of our overseas expansion and that is not limited to just solar,” he said.Anwar said Malakoff’s water production capacity remains top 5 in Middle East countries with 472,975 cubic metres of water produced a day.

The group plans to achieve RE capacity of 1,400 MW by 2031. Its RE efforts support the government’s National Energy Transition Roadmap. — Bernama

