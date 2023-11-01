Malakoff to expand presence in RE, aims for 25% market share by 2031

“We are confident (in achieving its target) as the company has the financial strength and capabilities to achieve it. We are competitive and very driven. When we announced this journey and rebranded our organisation, it marked a significant transition and transformation for Malakoff. So, by hook or by crook, we have to make it happen.

He stated that Malakoff is actively seeking opportunities to expand its RE portfolio, explore large scale solar projects, and consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to achieve this goal. “If there are opportunities for M&As ... we would like to see if there are any parties out there who want to cash out. We want to build market share because we have said that 1,400 megawatt target. So time is running out and it’s a market share game.

“But it’s also a way for us to neutralise the fact that we have a lot of thermal plants. And people criticise us for not doing enough. So this is just a commitment in terms of trying to reduce or offset against the GHGs that we generate from our power plants,” he added.

Within its solar space, Malakoff has the aspiration towards achieving a 500MW target of solar projects within the Albukhary Group of Companies, its parent company. Malakoff has inked the 25 years SPPA through its subsidiary Malakoff Radiance Sdn Bhd with the DRB-Hicom Group of Companies namely Motosikal dan Enjin Nasional (Modenas) Sdn Bhd, PMB Properties Sdn Bhd, Isuzu Hicom Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Hicom Automotive Manufacturers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, CTRM Aero Composites Sdn Bhd, Hicom Teck See Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn Bhd, DRB-hicom Bhd, DRB-Hicom Defense Technologies Sdn Bhd, Defence Services Sdn Bhd and PHN Industry Sdn Bhd for the development, operation...

