Malakoff labur RM50 juta

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Malakoff unit invests RM50m to accelerate energy transitionSUBANG, Nov 1 — Malakoff Corporation Bhd, through its subsidiary Malakoff Radiance Sdn Bhd, is accelerating its energy transition initiatives following the solar power purchase...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Malakoff to expand presence in RE, aims for 25% market share by 2031SHAH ALAM: Malaysian power company Malakoff Corporation Bhd is set to capture 25% of the total renewable energy (RE) market share in Malaysia by 2031,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Yayasan AEON Malaysia sumbang RM50,000 bantu rakyat PalestinMELAKA: Yayasan AEON Malaysia menyumbangkan sejumlah RM50,000 sebagai bantuan kepada rakyat Palestin yang kini sedang berdepan dengan krisis kemanusia...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: RM50 million SMJ Sdn Bhd maiden dividendKota Kinabalu: SMJ Sdn Bhd (SMJSB) declared its maiden dividend of RM50 million to the State Government for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2023.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zii Jia diberi hingga 14 Nov. meterai perjanjian RTGZii Jia telah menunjukkan peningkatan sejak dimasukkan dalam program RTG Jun lalu dan kedudukan dalam ranking dunia juga kembali naik.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Iran mungkin campur tangan di Gaza melalui Hizbullah, kata penganalisisGaza terkini: Iran mungkin campur tangan di Gaza melalui Hizbullah, kata penganalisis kerana mereka tidak mahu Israel tewaskan Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕