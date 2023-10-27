Malacca to host Malacca-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival next month

: The Malacca government is set to host the Malacca-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival at the Malacca Malay Sultanate Museum on Nov 1.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, is expected to grace the festival with his presence. “The Malacca-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival is a cultural exchange programme between the two states, held in conjunction with the Menjunjung Kasih Programme for the King, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“It symbolises Malacca’s appreciation for His Majesty, who will complete his term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong next January,“ he told reporters after the state government’s October monthly assembly here today. headtopics.com

Various programmes involving cross-cultural activities, arts, and history between the two states have been lined up, and the public is invited to participate in the festival. In another development, Ab Rauf said the Tuah Research Centre (TRC) will be established at Universiti Malacca (Unimel) as a research and reference centre related to the history of Hang Tuah and the Melaka Sultanate.

He added that TRC's goal is to enhance historical studies, a priority for the state government, through the Tun Perak Institute (ITP) and Malacca Museum Corporation (Perzim). “The glory of the Hang Tuah legend will be revived by the state government under my leadership, and I will prove that Hang Tuah will inspire the state and the people of Malacca. headtopics.com

“This legend will continue to be preserved for future generations, and artefacts located abroad, whether in Turkey or Rome, will be brought back to Malacca,“ Ab Rauf said.

