Make Sandakan a Special Economic Zone: MP

Sandakan MP Vivian Wong said Sandakan not only has abundant natural resources but is also strategically located in the middle of the East Asean Growth Area involving Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines (BIMP-EAGA).“With the emergence of Nusantara in Kalimantan, it will surely become a magnet or attraction for skilled and professional workers because of abundant opportunities in the new Indonesian capital.

"Together with their newly developed infrastructure and facilities, it is likely to become the new focal point for entire Borneo. "Therefore, Malaysia, especially the Borneo states Sabah and Sarawak are at risk of losing if we just take a sit-and-wait attitude," she said during the debate on the 2024 Budget (Policy Level) at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur.

Vivian said the Government also needs to develop the existing advantages that Sandakan has, to prevent Malaysia from falling behind in benefiting the outflow of development progress through the creation of the new Indonesian capital.She said Sandakan has become the main producer of crude palm oil (CPO) in Sabah and Sarawak, with Sandakan Port being one of the largest CPO export ports in Sabah. headtopics.com

“Therefore, the Sandakan Special Economic Zone can be used as the main hub for exporting CPO downstream products and palm oil for the entire BIMP-EAGA region.“Moving forward in the palm oil downstream process is also in line with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) announced recently, which aims to bring improvements to Malaysia through the industrial value chain,” she said.

Vivian said early last year, Petronas had started the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG Bunkering) operations in Sabah, off the coast of Sandakan, making Sandakan an important port for ships between Australia and North Asia. headtopics.com

